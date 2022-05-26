Kia EV6 Bookings Open at Rs 3 Lakh, Only 100 Units Allotted to India

Kia India has announced that the bookings for the Kia EV6 have started in India. The EV6 can be booked with a booking amount of Rs 3 lakh and it will be available only in 15 dealerships, in 12 cities, across India. Additionally, the car can be booked online as well, through Kia’s official website. Kia says that the EV6 will launch in India in the first week of June 2022 and will be brought here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

Kia EV6 Features

– Multi-charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need for an additional controller

– Vehicle-to-load charging (V2L): Allows the Kia EV6 to power other devices (enough to power a medium-size home AC) by employing a 2-way charging technology

– Dual motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system

– Drive modes: Normal, Sport, Eco

– Regenerative braking system: The EV6 comes equipped with six regenerative braking levels (none, 1 to 3, ‘i-PEDAL’, or auto mode), where-in ‘i-PEDAL’ driving mode allows the car to harvest the maximum amount of energy from its brakes and enables the driver to bring the vehicle to a gentle halt without needing to push the brake pedal

– Dual 12.3-inch Curved Displays

– Meridian Sound System with 14 Speakers

– Electric sunroof

– Driver and Passenger Relaxation Seats: front seats can recline to a “zero-gravity position”

– Storage capacity of 1300 litre with the rear seats down

– Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display: Projects driving information on the windscreen in the driver’s line of sight. The system displays alerts from the car’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions

– Smart Power Tailgate: Automatically opens the tailgate in 3 seconds when the smart key is sensed behind the car

– Smart Cruise Control (SCC): Comes with Stop and Go Functionality which essentially detects the vehicle in front and adapts to its speed while on the cruise control mode

Kia EV6 Performance

The India version of the EV6 gets 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, generating 229 PS power in 2WD and 325 PS in AWD variant. As for range, Kia claims 528 kilometres as per the WLTP combined cycle. The Kia EV6 does 0-100 km/h in claimed 5.2 seconds.

Kia EV6 Interior

The EV6 gets dual LED headlamps with Adaptive Driving Beam which automatically adjust to avoid dazzling oncoming vehicles. It also has a connected LED tail lamp design with sequential indicators. The door handles sit flush and pop out when needed. The Kia EV6 gets 19-inch alloy wheels as well.

Kia EV6 Safety

The EV6 comes equipped with 8 airbags as standard along with All Wheel Disc Brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Multi Collision Brake Assist (MCBA), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Brake Assistant System (BAS), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Front and Rear parking sensors and ISOFIX Child Anchor. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functionalities include:

– Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA): Uses the front-view camera and radar to detect any vehicles, pedestrians, or cyclists ahead, avoiding or reducing the severity of an accident by warning the driver and braking automatically. The FCA also includes junction turning, which assists the driver on turns by detecting oncoming vehicles on a collision course. It also has Rear-cross Traffic Avoidance Assist (RCTA) which warns the driver of an oncoming vehicle while reversing and automatically assists with emergency braking if a collision is sensed.

– Safe Exit Assist (SEA): Activates child lock automatically with a warning sound when an occupant attempts to open their door while a vehicle is approaching from the rear.

– Blind Spot Collision -Avoidance Assist (BCA): Warns the driver in case of a risk of collision from a vehicle in the driver’s blind spot.

– Lane Keep Assist (LKA): Ensures that the car does not drift out of the lane unwittingly.

– Driver Attention Warning (DAW): Analyse the driver’s attention level and provide a warning while driving. The driver’s attention level is displayed in 5 scaled levels. When the level of attention becomes lower than “Low” (Level 1), a break is recommended.

