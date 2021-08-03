Kia EV6 Sedan With 475 Km Range Launched at $40,000; Brand's First Electric Car

Kia, South Korea’s second-biggest carmaker, on Monday launched an all-electric EV6 sedan in the domestic market ahead of its overseas launches later this year. The EV6 is Kia’s first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group’s own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP). Kia has received over 30,000 preorders for the EV6 in the domestic market, and a combined 8,800 preorders in Europe and the United States, the company said.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aim to sell 13,000 units of the zero-emission model on its home turf and 17,000 units in overseas markets this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

The EV6 is priced at 47 million won-57 million won ($40,800-$49,500) in Korea. With government subsidies, it can be purchased for under 40 million won.

The model is available with two kinds of battery packs — a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh one. The 58-kWh and 77.4-kWh models can travel up to 370 kms and 475 km, respectively, on a single charge.

In April, Kia’s bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric model equipped with the E-GMP platform.

Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 next year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No 1-8.

It is powered exclusively by electric energy, with a choice of multiple long-range, zero-emissions powertrain configurations. The 800V charging capability means EV6 can go from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in just 18 minutes, while the GT version, engineered to inspire consumers with exciting driving performance, can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 km/h.

The EV6 is the first dedicated BEV produced by Kia using the all-new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), and forms the first part of Kia’s transition to the new era of electrification under the new brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. It also begins the mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles to make up 40 percent of Kia’s total sales by 2030, with an annual sales target of 1.6 million units for these eco-friendly models. As part of this, Kia aims to grow its BEV sales to 880,000 units in 2030 and become a top global seller. Kia plans to strengthen its EV lineup with 11 new BEV models by 2026 – seven built on E-GMP architecture, and four derivative EVs based on existing models.

