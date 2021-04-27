Kia India Drops 'Motors' from Brand Name, Sonet and Seltos With New Logo to Launch in May

Kia India today announces the relaunch of its brand in India with a focus on illuminating its transition from an automaker to a provider of advanced and eco-friendly mobility solutions. Kia India, which is wholly owned by Kia Corporation, introduces the company’s refashioned logo and brand slogan, “Movement that inspires”. The Seltos and Sonet, both of which are updated for the Indian market under the newly stylized logo, will be unveiled to the market in the first week of May, 2021.

The company name has changed from Kia Motors India to Kia India, dropping “Motors,” which symbolizes Kia becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long range of sustainable mobility solutions. In the Indian context, the brand slogan “Movement that inspires” represents Kia’s ambitious plans for leading the future mobility revolution in the country with premium products equipped with unique design and segment-first features, advanced digitized services complemented by one of the largest networks by any new entrant brand in the country.

In line with the change, Kia India also intends to attain full capacity utilization of its state-of-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur in a move to facilitate faster production and delivery of its vehicles.

New Brand Slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’

Kia’s new brand slogan emphasizes that movement is at the genesis of human development. It enables people to see new places, to meet new people, and to have new experiences. This connection is the essence of Kia’s new brand slogan, to enable human progress by providing innovative in-car spaces, exciting new products, and meaningful, convenient services that inspire customers and free up time for the activities that they enjoy the most.

On this occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, “This is a proud and historic moment for us as India becomes the first country to transition to the new brand identity after our headquarters in South Korea. Our decision to increase the production capacity stems from our deep customer understanding where a faster delivery of our products can enhance their buying experience tremendously. We are confident that this transformation will accelerate our growth by not only strengthening our premium positioning in the market but also making us one of the most aspirational brands for consumers.”

Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “Under the new brand slogan, Kia will focus on offering meaningful experiences to the customers, especially focused on the millennials and Gen-Z – the future of the country. With Kia’s new brand identity and our refreshed portfolio, we are extremely elated to have a purpose-driven business that will elevate the customer experience not just in terms of the features and connectivity inside the cars, but the overall engagement experience with our brand.”

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President & Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Kia is a futuristic brand and always on the move to be as close as possible to our consumers. We feel that regular product interventions and increasing brand accessibility are some of the key areas, which will help us in meeting this objective. Hence, we are taking a conscious decision to regularly refresh our existing product portfolio, launch new products at regular intervals and foray into newer markets to provide an aspirational experience to consumers who are keen on becoming proud Kia owners.”

