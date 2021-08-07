Kia India Crosses 3 Lakh Car Sales, Becomes Fastest Manufacturer to Achieve Milestone

Kia India, the South Korean automaker has become the quickest brand to achieve the 300,000 sales milestone in the domestic automotive market. The brand, which started India ops in August 2019 crossed the first one lakh milestone in July 2020, the next one lakh in January 2021, and the third lakh in August 2021. Notably, Kia India achieved the first one lakh unit sales in 1 year and clocked the latter two lakhs in the same amount of time.

The flagship product of Kia India, Seltos, remains the highest contributor with 66% share while Sonet added 32% to the sales. The brand sold 7310 units of its premium offering, the Carnival. The Seltos becomes the 300,000th car to roll out from Kia’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, which employs over 13,000 employees.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, “300,000 sales for Kia India is a strong affirmation of customer acceptance and their confidence in the brand and its offerings. Despite testing times, the Indian market has shown a strong rebound in demand. Our extensive sales, after-sales service network, and pre-emptive measures like an end-to-end digitised sales process helped us minimize business risks and perform against all odds."

The brand aims to expand its footprint from the current 300 to 360 touchpoints, covering 90% of the Indian market, including Tier III, IV, and upcountry markets. The brand has also created a Phygital framework wherein digital channels complement the efforts of its dealer partners.

Over the last two years, Kia has invested over USD 2 billion, inclusive of the vendor park created near the plant. The Anantapur plant is Kia’s most advanced production facility, equipped with over 450 robots & Artificial Intelligence and environment-conscious techniques such as 100% water recycling.

