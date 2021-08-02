Kia India Inaugurates its First Digital Showroom in Mumbai, Three More to Open in 2021

Kia India has inaugurated its first digital showroom in Mumbai. Located in Prabhadevi – one of the busiest hubs of Mumbai, the showroom aims at digitizing the consumer experience within the select traditional 1S and 3S facilities of Kia India. The newly launched digital showroom is equipped with 3D configurators with a digital catalogue, a Heritage Wall, Digital Spec Boards and a media wall.

The newly inaugurated facility is also an effort towards minimizing the investment and operational challenges of the dealership by rightsizing the infrastructure. Kia India is planning to introduce three more showrooms based on the same concept in Delhi, Chennai and Bangalore by end of this year.

Speaking about Kia India’s first digital showroom launch, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director & CSBO, Kia India, said, “In today’s tech-savvy world, digitalisation is inevitable and businesses cannot ignore it. Since its debut in India, Kia has always prioritized digitisation in our services to enhance the customer experience- we strongly believe in leveraging the power of digital to make vehicle purchase and ownership convenient. After the successful introduction of Kia Digi-Connect, our new digital showroom in Mumbai is another move towards providing a matchless customer experience.”

He further added, “Our new digital showroom is a democratic solution, designed keeping customer centricity and dealer profitability in mind. An optimal business model for the dealership is the requirement of today’s era owing to the rapid transitions towards digitalisation in the automotive business. Introduction of this facility is a step aligned towards this paradigm shift in the automotive retail.”

Spread across 606 sq. mtr., the showroom will have five vehicles on display. Customers can witness the digitization from their first step in the showroom by digitized registration desk. The showroom is designed to display Kia’s current product portfolio coupled with the heritage of the brand and its vision towards to the future.

The 3D configurator zone in the facility enables the customers to customise and design their favourite Kia cars and witness their details. All the showcased vehicles will be equipped with digital spec boards to share all the relevant information about the product.

The company recently introduced a phygital initiative via an integrated solution application called ‘Kia Digi-Connect’ to offer customized virtual consultation for customers via video conferencing with the nearest dealerships along with other options to further enrich the digital buying experience for its customers.

