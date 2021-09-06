Kia India Increases Price of Seltos, Sonet SUVs by Upto Rs 20,000 from September 2021

Kia has increased the prices of its SUV offerings Seltos and Sonet. The company has informed that the hike has been done as the cost of transportation and raw materials has also been increased. The price of the petrol models of Seltos have been upped by Rs 10,000 while the cost of diesel models has been hiked by Rs 20,000. The only model of Seltos that has not received a price increase is its base variant, the Seltos HTE.

For Kia Sonet the petrol engine variants have got a price rise of Rs 10,000 for all variants except the top-end model, Sonet GTX+ DCT. The diesel models prices have been upped by Rs 20,000 across variants. The only exception in this category is the Sonet HTK+ 6MT, as its price has been upped by Rs 10,000.

According to a report, this is the third time that the South Korean brand has revised its prices. The first revision was rolled out in January, followed by a price revision in May and the third has been introduced this month. Recently, Kia also launched a new model of Seltos called the X Line trim. This model of the SUV has been made available at a price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV packs in quite a few latest technology features and is also on top of its game when it comes to aesthetics of interior and exterior.

The report also mentions that the carmaker managed to sell 16,750 units of its offerings in India in August. Out of the total, 8,619 units were of Seltos while 7,752 were of Sonet. Commenting on the impressive sales, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director of Kia India told Rush Lane that Kia has sold approximately 1.3 lakh cars in CY2021.

He also added that since the festival season is approaching the sale of four-wheelers are expected to go up. Furthermore, the South Korean automaker is also planning to ramp up its production output in order to meet the increasing demand for Kia cars.

