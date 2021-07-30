Kia India Partners With ICICI, Yes Bank to Offer New Finance Schemes on Cars

Kia India has introduced attractive finance schemes for its customers, offering multiple flexible repayment options and other convenience benefits across its entire product portfolio, in partnership with ICICI Bank and Yes Bank. Kia India has also announced an industry-first ‘Peace of mind’ value added product with a peerless ‘No questions asked’ unique proposition, specifically designed to cater to the needs of the elite clientele of Kia Carnival, providing them with a hassle free experience.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and National Head –Sales and Marketing Kia India said, “In the current scenario where having safer personal mobility is of utmost priority, Kia’s exclusive finance options will be instrumental in empowering customers to choose their desired Kia vehicle. At Kia, we believe in driving value with each step we take and this initiative is reaffirms our commitment to provide a superlative brand experience to our customers in line with our new brand transformation. We are confident that these customised solutions will offer greater convenience to our patrons and make their Kia ownership journey more convenient..”

Kia India has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer two flexible EMI schemes for the customers buying Kia Seltos, Kia Sonet and Kia Carnival. These schemes offer flexible EMIs—a lower amounts in the initial months to customers. Under the first scheme, buyers of Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet can pay the first six EMIs at Rs. 767 per lakh and the balance in fixed regular EMIs. The second scheme empowers customers, willing to buy Kia Carnival, to pay EMI of Rs.13,999 for first six months, and the balance in regular fixed EMIs. Both the schemes are available with tenure up to five years and loan upto 100% ex-showroom exclusively to Kia customers. ICICI Bank also offers upto 100% on-road funding on Kia Sonet, Seltos and Carnival.

Also Watch:

Kia India has also announced a ‘Zero worries Carnival Ownership Programme’ in partnership with Yes Bank. Under this finance scheme, Kia Carnival customers can avail 100% on-road finance without paying for any down payment, ownership cost and without any loan pre-payment charges, subjected to the banks applicable terms and conditions.

With the industry first and newly introduced ‘Peace of mind’ value added product, Kia India is extending the best-in-class experience to the new Kia Carnival customers, by providing a unique no questions asked unique proposition during any accidental repairs.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here