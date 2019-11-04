Take the pledge to vote

Kia is Now the Fifth Largest Car Company in India, Beats Honda, Toyota

Kia Motors launched its much-sought-after BS-VI complaint SUV, the Seltos, last month with a price tag of Rs 9.69 lakh.

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
The logo of Kia Motors. (Image: Reuters)

Following a prolonged spell of negative sales that extended for over 11 months, A handful of manufacturers registered slight growth in the month of October. On the contrary, amid the slowdown, new entrants such as Kia and MG shone with impressive sales since the time of launch. Projecting the same, Korean manufacturer Kia, in October, sold a whopping 12,800 models of Seltos owing to a significant increase in sales as compared to September.

In accordance with India's ever going affection towards SUV, the Seltos entered the much-sought-after segment last month with a competitive price tag of Rs 9.69 lakh. Kia's debuted its first model with impressive connectivity features and BS-VI compliance that seemed to have worked in its favour. The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. It is BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines are mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
