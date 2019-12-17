Kia K5 Fastback Sedan Unveiled: Here's All You Need to Know

Kia has showcased the K5 fastback sedan with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system, in addition, the standard front-wheel-drive system. Power is provided by a choice of efficient gasoline ‘Smartstream’ engines, with the company’s new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission also making its debut in the K5.

The new Kia K5 will go on sale in many of the brand’s markets during the first half of 2020.

On the outside

The front of the car is characterized by an evolution of Kia’s ‘tiger-nose’, integrating its LED headlamps into the grille, with a ‘heartbeat’ daytime running light signature expressing the raised levels of emotion the car is meant to inspire. The K5 features a more aggressive front, with the grille nestled beneath a subtle overhang on the hood’s leading edge, parenthesized by angular air curtains and a wider air intake in the lower half of the bumper.

In profile, the K5 displays a greater sense of muscularity, with the body narrowing slightly at the midpoint between wheel arches – inspired by the ‘coke bottle’ shape of the Stinger’s body. The shoulder line gradually rises, narrowing the glasshouse towards the rear of the car and giving the car a sportier, ‘lean-forward’ stance when viewed from the side.=

In addition to a distinctive crease that runs along the K5’s bodywork, the car also features a modern interpretation of the chrome window line that has historically adorned executive sedans. Lunging backwards from the base of the A-pillar and over the top edge of the glasshouse, it unifies the side and rear design by looping around the base of the rear screen, and back around the other side, adding greater drama to its flowing, fastback roofline.

Topped by this flash of chrome, the rear of the K5 also boasts a new lighting signature, with its predecessor’s standalone light units replaced by a new LED daytime running light which spans the width of the rear deck. The dashes of light that extend across the tailgate echo the ‘heartbeat’ shape of the front lights, while a subtle ducktail shape to its rear deck is matched by a sportier lower bumper design and a chrome dual muffler design.

The K5 is available with a choice of 16-, 17- and 18-inch machine-cut aluminium alloy wheel designs and a wide range of paint colours.

K5 GT models will also be offered with a unique 19-inch wheel design, as well as more aggressive front and rear bumpers, special ‘GT’ badges, as well as dual twin exhaust tips.

On the inside

The dashboard shape is characterized by the integration of Kia’s latest infotainment systems, showing the next-generation design language that the brand will adopt across other models in the future. Replacing the infotainment screen integrated into the surface of the previous generation's dashboard, the new car sports a wide infotainment display which is physically attached to the instrument cluster in front of the driver. In certain models, the optional 10.25-inch touchscreen sits alongside Kia’s new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, displaying information clearly just below the driver’s line of sight over the road ahead.

Additional technologies are subtly integrated into the cabin of the K5, with an available Mood Lighting system, emitting soft ambient light from panels in the doors and crash pad, and wireless phone charging.

The K5 also features a powerful 12-speaker BOSE surround-sound audio system for the ultimate immersive in-car listening experience. Depending on market, the new K5’s cabin can be upholstered in a wide range of single- and two-tone colour schemes, with cloth, synthetic leather and leather options. The dashboard is finished in a series of metallic and wood-effect surfaces.

Engine

The new K5 is available with a range of new ‘Smartstream’ powertrains from Kia, and – for the first time – a new all-wheel-drive system. One of the most important new introductions for the latest-generation K5 is the availability of a new all-wheel-drive (AWD) system – the first time such a drivetrain has been offered on Kia’s D-segment sedan. Available with certain engines depending on the market, the AWD system offers buyers enhanced dynamic capability in conditions where traction is reduced, shifting power to the rear axle based on driver inputs and road conditions. The K5 remains front-wheel drive as standard.

The K5 is available with a choice of gasoline engines. For customers in North America and Kia’s domestic Korean market, a new ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-liter T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine is available, featuring Kia’s new Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology. The 1.6-liter T-GDi engine works up to a peak 180 ps at 5,500 rpm, with a 265 Nm torque output across a wide range of engine speeds (1,500-4,500 rpm).

Depending on market, other engine options include a 2.0-liter MPI (multi-point injection) engine (152 ps, 192 Nm); a 2.0-liter engine with continuously-variable valve lift (CVVL) technology (160 ps, 196 Nm); and a 2.5-liter GDi engine (194 ps, 246 Nm).

In addition, the K5 GT – available in North America – is powered by a high-performance 2.5-liter T-GDi turbocharged gasoline engine, with power and torque outputs of 290 ps and 422 Nm, respectively. The 2.5-liter T-GDi engine is capable of powering the K5 GT from 0-to-100 kph in around 6.6 seconds. In addition, the engine features a new dual-injection system, switching between MPI at low speeds, GDI at higher speeds, and a combination of the two in the mid-range, depending on operating conditions.

As with previous generations of K5, hybrid powertrain options will also be available.

All engines are paired as standard with six- or eight-speed automatic transmissions, while the 2.5-liter T-GDi engines are also available with Kia’s new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT). Designed to offer the smooth shifting characteristics of a conventional automatic, the 8DCT enhances fuel efficiency over eight-speed automatic, depending on application.

The K5 offers a tailored driving experience thanks to its Drive Mode Select system, which enables drivers to adapt the car’s acceleration, steering and gear shift characteristics on the fly. ‘Smart’, ‘Comfort’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Custom’ modes allow drivers to alternately maximize fuel efficiency, refine the handling experience, or enhance the responses of their vehicle to driver inputs.

Technologies and features

The K5’s suite of advanced safety, connectivity and infotainment technologies make it one of the most high-tech, comprehensively-equipped cars in its class. The range of features are designed to make driving safer and less stressful, providing total ease of use.

The K5’s voice recognition software allows drivers to use voice commands to control a range of features in the car, including climate control, electric windows, heating for the steering wheel, seats and rear glass, and the audio system. This new addition to the K5 allows drivers to keep two hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road ahead.

The cabin incorporates an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, incorporating audio-visual navigation, and Kia’s new 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster, providing crystal-clear information to the driver.

The K5 is also available with an 8.0-inch head-up display, which projects driving information on to a small glass panel in the driver’s line of sight. The system displays alerts from the car’s numerous driver assistance technologies, details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

The K5 is available with a powerful 12-speaker BOSE® surround-sound audio system for the ultimate immersive in-car listening experience. A new ‘Sound of Nature’ ambient sound function for certain markets enables occupants to select from a range of relaxing natural soundscapes for the cabin.

Safety

The K5 boasts a range of passive and active safety and driver-assist systems, protecting occupants and other road users on every journey. Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) help to reduce many of the inherent hazards and stresses of driving.

Depending on market and vehicle specifications, the ADAS range in the new K5 includes Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) with Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind-spot Collision-avoid Assist (BCA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) or Navigation-based SCC (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Highway Driving Assist (HDA).

Kia’s ‘level-two’ autonomous driving technology, Lane Following Assist (LFA), controls steering depending on the vehicles in front. LFA uses camera to monitor road markings to keep the K5 in the centre of its lane. In addition, the K5 features a Rear View Monitor (RVM) with Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA).

The new K5 is also the first Kia available with the company’s new Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), which enables drivers to move their car autonomously out of a front-and-back parking space remotely with their key fob. This is designed to make it easier to get in and out of the car in tight parking spaces, or if another driver parks too close to access any of the doors.

The K5 is fitted with up to nine airbags, as well as a suite of electronic vehicle safety systems. All K5 models are equipped as standard with Kia’s Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control, helping drivers maintain control under braking and cornering.

