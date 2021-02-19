Kia K8 Unveiled Globally as Brand’s New Flagship Sedan, Sports New Design Language and Logo

Kia Corporation has revealed the first official images of the K8, the first model after the brand unveiled its new branding and logo. The K8 also represents a new model name for Kia and is the first model to show the brand’s new design identity as well as the contemporary new Kia logo.

The Kia K8 is the successor to the K7, also known as Cadenza in some markets, and it is Kia’s flagship sedan.

“Following our recent company rebrand, we keep moving toward our new brand values with a new model – the K8. This modern sedan has been designed with innovation and elegance at its very core,” said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. “While paying homage to the K7, the K8 looks to the future. Its progressive exterior takes on character and emotion, and combines those qualities with an expressive looking front and a dynamic swooping rear, giving the K8 a high-quality, premium presence that takes direct inspiration from some of the world’s most technically advanced yachts.”

In terms of design, it gets a new signature frameless ‘tiger nose’ grille which is integrated within the front bumper to give a clean look. It features an intricate diamond lattice designed to express the movement of light. The front lamps include a turn signal that resembles a star could.

The elongated K8 (5,015mm) features a sporty side profile with a dynamic character line that runs the length of the sedan and takes inspiration from yachts sailing across calm waters. A chrome finish runs along with the DLO (Daylight Opening) line and the bottom of the doors and finishes at the rear lamp.

It also has a muscular rear-end that is meant to give the K8 a ‘fastback’ look. Running below the spoiler lip is the horizontal taillight that carries across the jewel patterned arrangements from the front and side and connects the K8’s next-generation LED rear light clusters.

Also Watch:

As per the company, the K8 will offer a comfortable yet high-performance driving experience that will complement the ‘first class’ interior. Kia also says that the K8 is due for market launch later this year and more information on it will be made available later.