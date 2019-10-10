Kia Launches New 'BEAT360' Brand Experience Center in Gurugram

Kia Motors India has launched ‘BEAT360’, a brand experiential center, which offers its visitors the essence of Kia Motors brand philosophy. The first BEAT360 was opened by Kia Motors in its home country in Seoul, South Korea, India is the first overseas market where this centre is being launched. BEAT360- Delhi NCR will be followed by similar experience centres in other Indian metros.

Located in Gurugram, BEAT360 will have the three-zone brand immersion space situated at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, houses Surround media zone, Café and Mixed reality zone spread across 5,280 square feet. Additionally, the visitors will experience a Kia car in motion through the turntable technology. The visitors will get to experience cutting-edge Mixed Reality technology in the third zone, which will bring the audience closer to the brand and its products. Adding technology from the very beginning, the BEAT360 digital registrations will enable the visitors to easily access the different zones.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “Kia Motors is here in India to set new standards of brand immersion and consumer engagement. Consumers have been the primary focus for Kia Motors India, and since the beginning, we aimed to connect with them to offer a true Kia experience. Kia BEAT360 is a first-of-its-kind concept in India that envisions our futuristic methods of engaging with consumers, in line with the brand philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’. It is about imagination and inspiration– it is a visual representation of Kia’s brand values under one roof and has been curated to bring the customers much closer to the brand DNA.”

BEAT360 houses engagement arenas like the Surround Media Zone, Mixed Reality Zone, and the Configurator Zone to enable the audience to customize and design a car of their dreams and witness its intricate detailing. To bring this immersive hub to life, there is a Café zone at the facility. It is a fully dedicated space, where a variety of cultural events including brand immersion workshops, musical & entertainment gigs, industry expert meets among others, would be held to engage with enthusiasts from various walks of life to provide a pleasant Kia experience.

Owing futuristic products with sharp design elements, hi-tech features, strong consumer connect and widespread network, Kia Motors India has had an immensely successful debut in the market with Seltos emerging as the most preferred mid-SUV within its category.

