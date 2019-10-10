Kia Launches New 'BEAT360' Brand Experience Center in Gurugram
The BEAT360 will have the three-zone brand immersion space situated at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, houses Surround media zone, Café and Mixed reality zone spread across 5,280 square feet.
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Kia Motors India has launched ‘BEAT360’, a brand experiential center, which offers its visitors the essence of Kia Motors brand philosophy. The first BEAT360 was opened by Kia Motors in its home country in Seoul, South Korea, India is the first overseas market where this centre is being launched. BEAT360- Delhi NCR will be followed by similar experience centres in other Indian metros.
Located in Gurugram, BEAT360 will have the three-zone brand immersion space situated at Cyber Hub, Gurugram, houses Surround media zone, Café and Mixed reality zone spread across 5,280 square feet. Additionally, the visitors will experience a Kia car in motion through the turntable technology. The visitors will get to experience cutting-edge Mixed Reality technology in the third zone, which will bring the audience closer to the brand and its products. Adding technology from the very beginning, the BEAT360 digital registrations will enable the visitors to easily access the different zones.
Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, “Kia Motors is here in India to set new standards of brand immersion and consumer engagement. Consumers have been the primary focus for Kia Motors India, and since the beginning, we aimed to connect with them to offer a true Kia experience. Kia BEAT360 is a first-of-its-kind concept in India that envisions our futuristic methods of engaging with consumers, in line with the brand philosophy of ‘The Power to Surprise’. It is about imagination and inspiration– it is a visual representation of Kia’s brand values under one roof and has been curated to bring the customers much closer to the brand DNA.”
BEAT360 houses engagement arenas like the Surround Media Zone, Mixed Reality Zone, and the Configurator Zone to enable the audience to customize and design a car of their dreams and witness its intricate detailing. To bring this immersive hub to life, there is a Café zone at the facility. It is a fully dedicated space, where a variety of cultural events including brand immersion workshops, musical & entertainment gigs, industry expert meets among others, would be held to engage with enthusiasts from various walks of life to provide a pleasant Kia experience.
Owing futuristic products with sharp design elements, hi-tech features, strong consumer connect and widespread network, Kia Motors India has had an immensely successful debut in the market with Seltos emerging as the most preferred mid-SUV within its category.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 in Big Trouble as BJP MLA Seeks Ban
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Instagram Now Lets You Use GIFs And More in Interactive Stories With Updated Camera