English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
58Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
39Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
117Seats
Others

OTH

Others
54Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

Kia Motors Bets Big on SUV, to Launch 5 Models in 3 Years

Kia Motors will launch the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) in the second half of 2019 produced from its upcoming facility at Andhra Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2018, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kia Motors Bets Big on SUV, to Launch 5 Models in 3 Years
Kia SP Concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Loading...
Korean auto-maker Kia Motors is betting big on its maiden India launch with a mid-sized SUV and plans to introduce five models within three years beginning 2019, a company official said. Kia Motors, the second-largest automaker in Korea after Hyundai with a 30 percent market share, would launch the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) in the second half of 2019 produced from its upcoming facility at Andhra Pradesh.

"The demand is now towards the SUV segment. We are launching our first car in the Indian market which would be a mid-sized SUV," Manohar Bhat, head (sales and marketing) of Kia Motors India, told reporters here today.

Unlike Maruti and Hyundai, which tasted success in India by launching small cars initially, Bhat said that Kia will launch the SUV because the market has towards that segment. The executive director of Kia Motors India Yong S Kim said that India was the final step in the global footprint of Kia Motors.

"In India, we want to be among the top five automakers in the three years of launch in 2019," he said. He said that the Indian plant was being set up at an investment of USD 1.1 billion and would give direct employment to 3,000 people. The plant would have an annual capacity of three lakh cars, Kim added.

The plant was being built on 600 acres and would be fully operational by the second half of 2019, he said. "Primarily, Kia plans to sell its products in the domestic market," Kim said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...