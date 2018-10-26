Kia Motors Commence Entries for Australian Open Ballkids Program in India

Renowned South Korean automakers Kia Motors opened up entries for the Australian Open Ballkids Program in India. The company has joined hands with Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi for the selection and training process of the kids. Under the Australian Open Ballkids Program, 10 shortlisted Indian will get to experience the excitement, thrill and sporting spirit of the Tennis tournament through a fully sponsored trip by Kia Motors India.The Ballkids play an important role in smooth functioning and execution of tennis tournaments. Each Ballkid at the Australian Open series is a critical part of the game where they get to actively contribute on-ground and receive a huge boost of confidence at the same time."Our association with Australian Open has helped us support players and promote the growth of tennis worldwide and it gives me immense pleasure to bring this partnership to India," said Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & CEO, Kia Motors India. "The Australian Open Ballkids Program will help us create real KIA Brand experiences and provide a global platform to young sports enthusiasts and further promote tennis in the country."On the basis of the digital entries, Kia Motors India will conduct regional auditions in 4 cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru) followed by final selections in Delhi. Mentored by Bhupathi, 100 shortlisted kids (age group 12-15 years) will be assessed by Australian Open officials to identify the final 10 Kia Ballkids for Australian Open 2019.