Kia Motors Dealership in Kerala Uses Robot to Deliver Sonet SUV to Customer

An authorized dealership of Kia Motors based in Kerala is delivering the brand-new Kia Sonet in a rather exceptional way. By offering the compact SUV to customers via a robot, Kerala’s corporate dealer has set a new example. Human robots delivering Kia Sonet is first of its kind and never heard before. The automaker delivered a new Sonet to a customer using a humanoid robot called Sayabot. It accepted the delivery on behalf of Mr Jayakrishnan. The special delivery could take place as Mr Jayakrishnan, CEO of Kochi based Asimov Robotics, was present.

A video footage is recorded to show the delivery of keys and documents by the humanoid robot to the customer. The robot also spoke about the automobile and highlights of the new Kia Sonet.

Then, it also replied to the showroom officials who asked about customer service of Kia Motors. The keys of the vehicles were then handed over by the robot to the customer after taking them from the showroom officials.

Launched earlier this year, Kia Sonet is one of the best-selling automobiles in the segment. The base variant is the most affordable car at Rs 6.8 lakh. The Sonet comes with a range of transmission and engine options.

The Sonet supports three engine options: A 1.2-litre petrol engine offering a maximum power of 82 Bhp and a peak torque of 115 Nm, another is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 118 Bhp and peak torque of 172 Nm. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered in two states of tunes. The Tech Line variants produce a maximum of 99 Bhp while the top-end GTX+ will draw a 113 Bhp from the same engine.

The manufacturer revealed that it has accepted two bookings every three minutes at an average for the Sonet. Kia Motors debuted with the Seltos in India. At the time, it was an attractive package as the industry was attempting for a shift to BS6 emission norms.

Kerala has been incorporating the robot culture for a while now. Especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, robots are part of the police. They are used as an officer, COVID-19 health officials, and workers in restaurants.