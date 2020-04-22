Kia Motors India Announces Measures to Support Dealers Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Kia Motors India has announced several measures to support its dealer partners in difficult times of COVID-19. The company announced a program to help its dealers steer through the challenging phase, which includes multiple initiatives to sustain and improve the cash flow to the dealer partners. As per the company, Kia Motors has evaluated the current situation and looked at various areas of the business where it can support its dealer partners. The measures are as follows –

Support on inventory: Kia will support on interest cost of dealer stock, including vehicles in physical and transit stock.

Reversal of inventory funding amount: Unutilized dealer funds lying with the company have already been remitted back to the dealer’s current account.

Warranty and NVI claims: All the accepted Service Claims for warranty have been credited to the dealer's account.

Extended warranty payments: Warranty payments credited to dealers and the company announced priority clearance within 15 days post lockdown for all dealer invoices

Kook-Hyun Shim, Managing Director and CEO - Kia Motors India said, “Our dealer partners are one of the key pillars of growth for us and form a foundation for Kia to connect with the consumers in the country. We are committed to offering our continued support in these testing times and will undertake all necessary steps to help them navigate through the situation together with us. Dealer viability and stability is at the core of this program and we hope to spread positivity through it.”

To promote online sales, Kia Motors India will be taking multiple initiatives. In addition, to encourage customers to book Kia cars online and reduce physical interaction points.

A detailed guideline has been issued by the company to its dealerships to prepare them to operate in accordance with the government norms of distancing and sanitation, post the lockdown. The dealerships will be supported with 50,000 masks.

Kia Motors India has also suspended its operation at all its offices and dealerships and extended the period of free warranty service by two months for its customers. The company donated Rs 2 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, along with 1 lakh masks to the government for its COVID-19 initiatives.

