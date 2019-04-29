Kia Motors India Brand Launch Campaign Crosses 250 Million Views on Social Media

Kia Motors had recently introduced its first brand campaign in India, which the company says has received an overwhelming response from the Indian audience. Based on Kia’s design philosophy, the campaign has managed to create a buzz on all digital media platforms crossing 250 million views in less than 40 days since its official launch. The film ’Magical Inspiration, Stunning Designs’ has created hype on different digital platforms by reaching over 168 million unique online users which is 1/3rd of India’s internet population and generating over 6 million Kia brand engagements. The South Korean brand says that the Kia India website traffic went as high as 1.2 Lakhs per day. The campaign has already achieved more than 250 million video views across social media and over 200 million views on YouTube.This campaign also stands out with best-in-class lift in advertisement recall (36.2%) and Brand favorability (15.4%) according to YouTube BLS study. The music of the advertisement is also a big hit with more than 30K downloads and countless shares of the advertisement ringtone itself.Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India says, “We are delighted to witness such a phenomenal response to our first brand campaign in India. The campaign showcases the ‘Power to Surprise’ and at the same time exemplifies Kia’s focus and belief in design, which makes it different from other automobile campaigns in the market. What is interesting is the positive comments and love we have seen from viewers, praising the music and antics in the campaign. This medium is just the start of a slew of creative Ads that we are yet to craft. Watch out this space for more magical inspirations.”Kia is the fastest company to win 70+ design awards in the world. It has been awarded year-on-year for its design prowess. This year, yet again, for the 4th consecutive year, Kia has bagged 3 Red Dot Design awards in 2019 for its Ceed range. The design has always been at the pedestal of Kia’s brand ideology and is prevalent in every single brand campaign. Kia aspires to be the brand that owns the design space in India.