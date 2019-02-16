Kia Motors India Opens Showroom in Noida, First Dealership in India

Kia Motors’ first showroom in India was inaugurated by Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO, Kia Motors India in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This can be seen as the first step for Kia towards the company working on to expand its presence in the country. The 12,000 sq. ft facility is equipped with dedicated consulting areas, state of the art lounge and café for customers and an exclusive new car delivery area to ensure an exciting experience of owning a Kia car. Additionally, the showroom is equipped with dedicated service facilities to meet the after-sales requirements of the customers.Speaking at the occasion, Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “We are happy to reflect quality and speed in everything that we do and hence we already have our first showroom in India ready, much before we start selling our products. This is an important milestone for Kia Motors India as it marks the customer-focused physical presence of the brand in the country. The facility has the perfect mix of style, function and form and is in line with Kia’s new global standards. Kia is proud to have partnered with Allied Motors who have a 75-year-old legacy of being associated with the automotive sector with intrinsic and in-depth knowledge of selling automobiles. It is imperative for us to have dedicated professionals with ample industry experience to ensure and impart one-of-its-kind experience to our customers. We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship with our customers through our state-of-the-art network.”The showroom is based on Kia’s ‘Red Cube’ concept which has been developed to promote trustworthiness and to differentiate the dealerships from the grey and repetitive city landscape thereby designed portraying a dynamic brand. It has a dedicated 6000 sq. ft. of sales and display area to cater to different demands of the customers. The experience will also extend to aftersales, where, under Kia Promise to care, customized offerings will be made available to the customer throughout his ownership period.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.