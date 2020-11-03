Kia Motors India Registers 64 Percent Y-o-Y Growth, Sells Highest Ever 21,021 Units in October

Kia Motors India registered its highest-ever domestic sales since its entry into the Indian market with 21,021 units sold in October 2020. The latest compact SUV in the Indian market, the Kia Sonet, remains one of the best sellers in the country with 11,721 units sold last month. On the other hand, company's first product in India - the Seltos - found 8,900 customers.

Kia Motors India has now sold over 1.5 lakh vehicles in the country and remains the fourth largest vehicle manufacturer in India after Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. The ongoing festive season pushed the demand and is expected to go even higher. Apart from Sonet and Seltos, Kia also sells the Carnival premium MPV in India.

On the successful run of Kia Motors in India, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “We are witnessing a strong surge in customer demand from across the markets, and we're confident that it will grow even further with the onset of the festive season. It is good to see the numbers rebounding with the market slowly coming back on track as the customers are going ahead with their long-held purchases. We are extremely happy with the way we have performed in the past couple of months and are confident of continuing this success beyond Diwali as well. Keeping this in mind, we are now considering to start the third shift in our plant to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products in India.”