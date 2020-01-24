Take the pledge to vote

Kia Motors India Shares Sneak Peek of Compact SUV Concept Ahead of Auto Expo Reveal

Kia Motors will unveil its upcoming compact SUV at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020.

News18.com

Updated:January 24, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
Kia Motors India Shares Sneak Peek of Compact SUV Concept Ahead of Auto Expo Reveal
Kia Motors Compact SUV Concept to be unveiled at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020. (Image: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation, today revealed a sneak-peek of its upcoming concept compact SUV from its stable. The concept will be globally unveiled at the upcoming Delhi Auto Expo 2020 and is the third offering of Kia for India. The concept has a modern, dynamic and bold design. This concept will take form of a compact SUV that will sit below the Seltos mid-SUV in India and will join the market competing with Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue.

In April 2017, Kia Motors signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility in Anantapur District. Kia Motors’ first manufacturing facility in India commenced the mass production in August 2019. The manufacturing facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 300,000 units. Kia Motors has made a mark in India with its first product – the Seltos establishing itself as a trusted brand with record bookings of 6,046 on the first day of bookings. Kia Motors India has a widespread network of 265 customers’ touchpoints, in 160 cities across Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities in India.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
