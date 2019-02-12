English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kia Motors Joins Hands With Axis Bank for Financing Solutions
Kia Motors will launch its first model in India later this year.
Kia SP2i. (Image: Manav Sinha/News18.com)
Kia Motors has tied up with Axis Bank for banking and financing solutions. As a part of this agreement, the private sector lender will now offer one-stop banking and financing solutions such as inventory funding, cash credit, auto loans and fast tags to the dealers and customers of Kia Motors.
"This partnership with Axis Bank is in line with our endeavors to ensure an enjoyable and hassle-free ownership experience for our customers," Kia Motors India Executive Director and Chief Sales Officer Yong S Kim said in a statement.
Axis Bank President and Head, Small and Medium Enterprises, JP Singh said the bank will offer services to the dealers and customers of Kia Motors, by providing solutions for their financing and payment needs, supported via its technology-enabled platform.
The bank will offer these services pan India through its 3,964 branches. Kia Motors plans to launch its first model in India later this year.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
