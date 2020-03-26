AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kia Motors May Make Face Masks at China Factory to Fight Coronavirus

The logo of Kia Motors is seen on a wheel of its Carnival car at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

The logo of Kia Motors is seen on a wheel of its Carnival car at the India Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida, India, February 5, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

Kia has suspended production at its Georgia plant in the United States, its Slovakia site and operations in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
Share this:

South Korea's Kia Motors Corp is considering making face masks at its Chinese factory to help battle the spread of the coronavirus, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The announcement follows a similar move by Fiat Chrysler, whose CEO Mike Manley said earlier this week that one of the group's plants in Asia would be converted to produce face masks for healthcare workers and would reach a target of one million masks per month in coming weeks.

Kia could make masks at its Yancheng plant after the Chinese government encouraged carmakers to do so, the spokesman said. He declined to comment on possible timing or any manufacturing target.

Kia has suspended production at its Georgia plant in the United States, its Slovakia site and operations in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Watch:

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story