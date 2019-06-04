Kia Motors Names Upcoming SUV Seltos, to Debut on June 20

Kia Motors has announced the name of its upcoming mid-size SUV offering, which will be called as the Kia Seltos. Based on the SP2i concept shown in 2018 Auto Expo, the Kia Seltos is the first product that will be launched by the Kia brand in India, along with which, the brand will also make their official entry into the Indian market.The name ‘Seltos’ is inspired by Greek mythology and the legend of ‘Celtos’, the son of Hercules. Representing the brave and assertive spirit of Celtus, the ‘S’ in the car’s adapted name is claimed to imply speed, sportiness and strength.The Kia Seltos claims to offers a sophisticated exterior design with details like a long hood, a strong character line on the front bumper, and sharp lines pressed into the bodywork and the shoulder line is complemented with a glasshouse tapered towards the rear of the car.“We have spent a lot of time in perfecting our car to suit the taste of the Indian customers and I am glad that this originally India intended car is so perfect that it compelled us to make Seltos available globally. The car looks absolutely stunning and very closely matches the SP concept we showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. I am confident that Kia Seltos would be an outright favourite when it hits the roads in the next few months,” said Manohar Bhat, Head - Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India.The Kia Seltos will be manufactured at Kia’s facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and it is scheduled to debut in India on June 20th and will be launched in the second half of 2019.