Kia Motors Ranks First in Industry in 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study

Kia ranked number one in the industry today by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS), with a reported 136 problems per 100 vehicles. And for the sixth consecutive year, Kia is the number one mass-market automotive brand.

Kia’s continued success in IQS was led by having two models – Forte and Soul -- included among the top 10 vehicles in the industry. Kia also had segment-best performances from Forte, Sedona (Known as Carnival in India), Sorento and Soul.

The annual report analyzed responses from 87,282 respondents with regards to 189 vehicle series across 26 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, engine and transmission performance and a broad range of quality issues reported by vehicle owners.

The company recently tied up with Hyundai and LG Chem to launch a



a global competition to identify up to 10 EV and battery start-ups for potential investment and collaboration. New Energy Nexus, the international start-up support organization, will manage and facilitate the competition.

The chosen start-ups will have the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with Hyundai, Kia, and LG Chem, to develop proof-of-concept projects while leveraging the sponsors’ technical expertise, resources and laboratories. The global competition offers start-ups the opportunity to showcase their respective innovative technologies and unique business models. Through the EVBC, the three sponsors aim to identify and secure core technology capabilities that will bring more value to their customers.