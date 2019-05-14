Kia Motors Reveal Sketches of the Upcoming SP2i Compact SUV

Its strong shoulder line, matched with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, as well as rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect. (Image Source: Kia Motors)

Ahead of its official launch this summer, Kia has revealed the first sketches of its mid-size SUV offering, SP2. Based on the SP concept, the illustrations give a sneak-peak into the much anticipated, iteration from the Japanese company.The illustrations give a sneak-peek into the production version of the car, that debuted for the first time at the 2018 Auto Expo. Kia states that the SUV has been designed and developed with India’s young generation in mind, which calls for a sophisticated yet modern design.The sketches showing the front and rear fascia of the car reveals plenty of design cues. At the front, the SP2 boasts Kia’s unique tiger nose grille that sits between a pair of sleek LED headlights. The SUV features a sculpted front bumper along with a large air-dam placed lower below. Its strong shoulder line matches with a glasshouse which tapers towards the rear of the car, as well as rear bumper with a metallic muffler effect.The SP2 will be manufactured in India and will be exported to the Japanese automaker’s foreign markets. It will soon be launched in India with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engine and will be offered with both manual as well as automatic transmission.