English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kia Motors Ties up With Yes Bank for Finance, Banking Solutions in India
Yes Bank will also work towards developing exclusive digital banking solutions for Kia Motors in India.
The logo of Kia Motors. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Private sector lender Yes Bank said it has inked a pact with Kia Motors for finance and banking solutions. According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between both the companies, Yes Bank will offer financing and banking solutions to Kia car dealers with products such as term loans, cash credit and inventory funding. It will also offer loans to the end-consumers of the automaker, which is set to enter the Indian market by the second half of 2019 with an SUV.
Through the partnership, the bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to Kia Motors India. Besides, Yes Bank will also work towards developing exclusive digital banking solutions for Kia Motors in India.
"The bank has been working with various auto players to provide innovative finance solutions, thereby further strengthening our position in the competitive value-driven car segment and also contributing to the growth of the segment in the country," Yes Bank Senior Group President and Head (Retail and Business Banking) Pralay Mondal said in a statement.
Kia Motors India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kookhyun Shim said the partnership with Yes Bank will definitely set the benchmark of premium and hassle-free Kia experience. "This partnership will empower our stakeholders and customers with financial products specifically tailored for them to facilitate their smooth entry into the world of Kia," he added.
Through the partnership, the bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to Kia Motors India. Besides, Yes Bank will also work towards developing exclusive digital banking solutions for Kia Motors in India.
"The bank has been working with various auto players to provide innovative finance solutions, thereby further strengthening our position in the competitive value-driven car segment and also contributing to the growth of the segment in the country," Yes Bank Senior Group President and Head (Retail and Business Banking) Pralay Mondal said in a statement.
Kia Motors India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kookhyun Shim said the partnership with Yes Bank will definitely set the benchmark of premium and hassle-free Kia experience. "This partnership will empower our stakeholders and customers with financial products specifically tailored for them to facilitate their smooth entry into the world of Kia," he added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Assistant Coach Brad Haddin Concedes Australia Playing Like They Are a 'Bit Scared'
- The Live Mirror Takes Down Article After Nargis Fakri Slams It Over False Report on Her Pregnancy
- Javed Akhtar: Banning Indian Content in Pakistan is Wrong, No Culture Gets Damaged Like This
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants to Publish His Hindi Poems: What I Write, I Want to Share with People
- There Should Be No Road Tax on Electric Vehicles in India: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results