Kia Motors to Roll Out First Car by 2019 from Anantapur Plant
Kia SP Concept unveiled at Auto Expo 2018. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
South Korean automaker Kia Motors has said that it will roll out first car models from its upcoming facility in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh by mid-2019.
"The company will roll out its first car models from its upcoming facility in Anantapur in the state by mid-2019. The first India manufacturing facility for the company is coming up over 213.7 hectares of land in Andhra Pradesh to produce 3 lakh cars annually, involving an investment of over USD 2 billion," CII said in a statement quoting Kook Hyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors, India.
At the Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida earlier this month, the company announced that it will introduce a range of vehicles, including an India-exclusive compact electric vehicle in the country between 2019 and 2021.
The company has unveiled its SP Concept, an SUV designed and developed for the Indian market. It will be the first product to go on sale in the country in the second half of next year.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
