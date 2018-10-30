English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kia Motors to Unveil Custom-Made Stinger GT and K900 at SEMA 2018
Beside these two lavishly reimagined DUB vehicles, a lineup of uniquely modified Kia rides will also be coming to SEMA.
The Kia Stinger GT gets a custom set of wheels for SEMA 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Kia will reveal a luxuriously styled Stinger GT and K900 for today's "hottest athletes and musicians" at SEMA 2018. Kia has just announced the development – with help from aftermarket outfitters DUB -- of an "aggressively styled" K900 and a "fierce" Stinger GT for some of the biggest names in today's pop culture. What better time to soup up these one-of-a-kind vehicles than for the premiere automotive specialty products trade show in the world?
The Stinger GT received some serious modifications inside and out, including a luxurious red and black leather interior, air ride suspension, custom exhaust and air intake, and new 22-inch wheels with red accents to match the extravagant interior.
The Kia Stinger GT gets a custom interior for SEMA 2018. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Meanwhile, the new electric blue K900 features glossy black accents and a matching custom upholstery. The wheels were upgraded to 24-inch models, and like the Stinger GT, this luxury sedan was redesigned with an air ride suspension. The multimedia system also received a tailored facelift.
Beside these two lavishly reimagined DUB vehicles, a lineup of uniquely modified Kia rides will also be coming to SEMA. While the souped-up models are unfortunately not available for purchase, the production vehicles are available in a limited quantity for select markets.
