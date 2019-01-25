Kia Motors Waiting for Policy Framework to Bring Electric Vehicles in India

South Korean automaker Kia Motors has the ability to drive in electric vehicles into the Indian market "very quickly" provided there is some clarity on the policy framework, a senior company official said. The company, which is preparing to launch its first model in India by middle of this year, currently sells a range of electric, hybrid and other environmental friendly vehicles across the globe.Kia Motors India, a subsidiary of Kia Motors, is in the final stages of commissioning the manufacturing facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with an annual installed production capacity of over 3 lakh vehicles."We are fully equipped to bring electric vehicles to India. We have developed all kinds of technology from a hybrid, mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric, fuel cell. Needless to say that none other brand is prepared for EVs like we are with our specialised technology," Kia Motors India Head of Marketing and Sales Manohar Bhat told PTI.So, as soon as the Indian policy framework is clear, the company will be very quick to bring that technology into the country, he added. Globally, Kia plans to have 16 electrified vehicles by 2025, including plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles.In India, the company is already working with the Andhra Pradesh government to support, promote and contribute in developing the EV infrastructure. Kia has provided the AP government with three of its global bestselling environmental friendly cars a Niro Hybrid, Niro Plug-in Hybrid and a Niro EV, Bhat said.The Niro Hybrid and Niro Plug-in Hybrid are already among the best-selling hybrid vehicles globally, employing parallel hybrid powertrains which switch between petrol and electric power or offer a combination of both, recharging their batteries whenever possible to maximise electric vehicle range.The new Niro EV is a fully electric crossover capable of travelling 455 kilometres on a single charge, Bhat said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.