Kia Proceed Estate Teaser Released Ahead of Reveal on September 13

Kia Proceed concept from last year's Frankfurt Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Kia has announced that its all-new Ceed lineup is set to get a new addition in the shape of a wagon variant, which looks to be along similar lines to the Proceed concept it brought to last year's Frankfurt Motor Show. The new model will get a full reveal on September 13 before making its public debut at the upcoming Paris Motor Show in October. The South Korean automaker has also confirmed the new wagon version of the Ceed will retain the concept's Proceed name, which was previously used for the sporty version of the old three-door model.At a time when the market is obsessed with SUVs because consumers can't seem to be able to get enough of them, Kia has to be given credit for bringing the market something a little different here. Even if the car eventually proves popular with buyers it's unlikely to spawn a raft of imitators anytime soon. But if it really hits the mark with consumers in Europe there's always a chance the company might reverse its current intention to offer the Proceed exclusively in that market.When the production version goes on sale it will arrive in a performance-focused GT model, which is likely to be powered by a tuned version of Kia's 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine developing something like 200 horsepower. Unfortunately though, the Kia hierarchy has already suggested in the past that their hot GT models are not going to be quite as performance-focused as the N-badged cars of sister brand Hyundai.There will also be Proceed models equipped with less lively petrol and diesel powerplants for those buyers more concerned with price and running costs than thrilling and engaging performance. It means a refreshed version of the manufacturer's 1.0-liter engine is likely to feature, along with a couple of differently tuned takes on Kia's 1.4-liter unit.If the production model looks anywhere near as good as the Proceed concept it's going to be an exciting addition to the Ceed family. It's also expected the lineup will expand further to include an SUV that will sit in the range between the Stonic and Sportage, and could borrow heavily from the styling of the wagon.