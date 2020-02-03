Kia Regains 4th Best Car Manufacturer Title in India, Market Share now 5.9 Per Cent

The year 2019 upset a majority of Indian manufacturers as the prolonged spell of poor sales lasted for more than 13 months. However, as manufacturers began the year with hopes of a revival, the January sales have proved otherwise. Established manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda, Toyota and others continued the slump into the new year. However, what remains the same is the new entrants who have continued to report positive sales last month. In the first month of 2020, the Korean company recorded its highest monthly sales of 15,450 units. In December 2019, the company sold 4,645 units of its sole offering - Seltos, projecting a month-on-month sales growth of 232.6 per cent growth.

The company recently unveiled the Carnival MPV that will be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo in a few days. In India, the Carnival comes with just one powertrain option that includes 2.2-litre BS-VI ready diesel engine producing 200 bhp and 400 Nm torque. There's only an 8-speed auto gearbox on offer. In addition to this, the car comes with a host of features that includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also the Kia’s UVO connected app with 37 connected features that Kia is offering free for three years and now gets smartwatch connectivity as well.

There are three seating configurations on offer – a 7-seater cabin with 2+2+3 configuration, an 8-seater cabin with 2+3+3 configuration and a first-in-India 9-seater configuration with 2+2+2+3 configuration. The limo spec gets 7 VIP-seater configurations with the middle row seats that not only recline but can move in all the four-axis, making them the only seats in India to slide sideways. The middle row seats also come with leg extension to convert them into a flatbed for a comfortable drive. The car will sit a rung above the Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of pricing and will feature many segment-first features alongside.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.