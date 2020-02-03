Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Kia Regains 4th Best Car Manufacturer Title in India, Market Share now 5.9 Per Cent

In December 2019, the company sold 4,645 units of its sole offering - Seltos, projecting a month-on-month sales growth of 232.6 per cent growth.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2020, 3:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kia Regains 4th Best Car Manufacturer Title in India, Market Share now 5.9 Per Cent
Kia Carnival Tiger Nose Grille. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The year 2019 upset a majority of Indian manufacturers as the prolonged spell of poor sales lasted for more than 13 months. However, as manufacturers began the year with hopes of a revival, the January sales have proved otherwise. Established manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Honda, Toyota and others continued the slump into the new year. However, what remains the same is the new entrants who have continued to report positive sales last month. In the first month of 2020, the Korean company recorded its highest monthly sales of 15,450 units. In December 2019, the company sold 4,645 units of its sole offering - Seltos, projecting a month-on-month sales growth of 232.6 per cent growth.

The company recently unveiled the Carnival MPV that will be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo in a few days. In India, the Carnival comes with just one powertrain option that includes 2.2-litre BS-VI ready diesel engine producing 200 bhp and 400 Nm torque. There's only an 8-speed auto gearbox on offer. In addition to this, the car comes with a host of features that includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. There’s also the Kia’s UVO connected app with 37 connected features that Kia is offering free for three years and now gets smartwatch connectivity as well.

There are three seating configurations on offer – a 7-seater cabin with 2+2+3 configuration, an 8-seater cabin with 2+3+3 configuration and a first-in-India 9-seater configuration with 2+2+2+3 configuration. The limo spec gets 7 VIP-seater configurations with the middle row seats that not only recline but can move in all the four-axis, making them the only seats in India to slide sideways. The middle row seats also come with leg extension to convert them into a flatbed for a comfortable drive. The car will sit a rung above the Toyota Innova Crysta in terms of pricing and will feature many segment-first features alongside.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram