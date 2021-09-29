Kia Renames UVO In-Car Connectivity System to Kia Connect; Available For Download Now

Kia has revealed its re-named high-tech in-car and app-based telematics system Kia Connect. Previously known as UVO Connect, Kia Connect makes driving an easier and more intuitive experience with a series of features designed to enhance vehicle connectivity, functionality and user control.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe and Kia Connect, commented: “By re-naming our on-board and app-based telematics system to Kia Connect, we are making it clear to customers that its features are there to provide a seamless connection between owner, vehicle and environment. By taking advantage of Kia Connect’s comprehensive suite of technologies, customers can look forward to stress-free journeys like never before.”

Kia Connect’s suite of on-board technologies can be accessed through the vehicles’ central touchscreen. Features include ‘Online Navigation’, a service that draws on cloud-based real-time and historical traffic data to more accurately predict traffic levels, giving customers a trusted and accurate picture of journey times and estimated time of arrival.

Users can also access Kia Connect Live Services, a suite of features that use a wider range of ‘best-in-class’ data providers, giving customers more accurate information. Instead of being limited to one data provider, Kia Connect Live Services brings together data from a range of specialist providers for traffic information, parking availability and parking costs, locations and pricing for fuel stations and EV charging points, weather forecasts, online POI search, and speed camera information (speed camera location data depends on the specific market).

The Kia Connect app allows users to remotely access vehicle information via their smartphone, such as trip data and statistics, vehicle location and vehicle lock status. EV owners can use the app to set climate control levels, view their vehicle’s charging status, plan smart charging schedules and check the range radius based on the remaining charge. Users can also check and change their vehicle settings directly from their smartphone, including navigation, radio and Bluetooth preferences. When the ignition is turned on, customers are automatically greeted with their preferred settings, saving time and making each journey more enjoyable.

Users can also access ‘last mile navigation’ and ‘valet parking mode’* functions via the Kia Connect app. ‘Last mile navigation’ helps customers navigate to their final destination via smartphone once their car is parked using Google Maps or augmented reality (AR) guidance. Customers can then use the app to navigate from their current location to the location of their parked car. ‘Valet Parking Mode’ enables customers to monitor their vehicle remotely when it’s being driven by someone else, providing added peace of mind.

Kia Connect will be rolled out across Kia’s European line-up over the coming months, while the Kia Connect app will be available for download via the Google Play and Apple App stores.

