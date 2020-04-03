Kia Retains 3rd Position Among Car Manufactures in March Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, Kia Motors reported sales of 8,583 units for the month of March 2020. The company sold 7,466 units of the Seltos and 1,117 units of Carnival in last month. While Kia Motors India retained its position of being the number 3 car manufacturer in the country, Seltos became the highest selling SUV in India for the third time in a row.

The export figure for the company in the previous month stands at 2,585 units. Owing to the global pandemic and countrywide lockdown, Kia Motors India had stopped its wholesale billings on March 16th 2020, avoiding unnecessary unsold inventory at its dealerships.

Also Watch:



Countries and businesses across the globe have come to a standstill due to the COVID-19 epidemic and have impacted the automobile industry as well with production units, offices and dealership suspending all its operations temporarily.

In addition to this, the company has also announced the extension of its free service period by two months. During this time period, all Kia dealerships are available on call and are accessible for all their requirements through Kia’s various digital channels.