Kia Sells 6,200 Models of Seltos SUV in August 2019, Outsells MG Hector

Kia has reported a sale of 6,200 units of the Seltos SUV in August 2019. After commencing its bookings on July 16, the Korean manufacturer recorded over 23,000 bookings by August 9, outpacing the MG Hector. The Seltos arrived with a price tag of Rs 9.69 lakh undercutting its major rivals by a huge margin.

The Seltos sports Kia's signature design language with its signature tiger-nose grille along with LED headlamps and DRLs. At the back, the company has also given a metallic muffler effect to the rear bumper. The Kia Seltos also sports a contrast roof, slim LED fog lamps, pull-type door handles and a chrome strip on the A-pillar. It can also be seen with a chrome-finished window line that rises sharply towards the rear. The car boasts of prominent roof rails and a heavier chrome bar as well. The production version remains largely similar to the SP Signature concept as we first saw during the 2018 Auto Expo.

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car also includes a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

On the safety front, the Seltos gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM with high usage of advanced high strength steel (AHSS) that fortifies the Seltos’s core and keeps the occupants safe in an event of a crash. The car also sports front and rear parking sensors and blind view monitor as well. Working in tandem with the safety tech, the Seltos comes equipped with an array of advanced UVO connected car technology features. The car is fitted with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), a Traction Control System, a Brake-Assist System and Hill-start Assist Control, as well as front and rear parking sensors, sensing wipers and auto headlamps.

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. It is BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines is mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.