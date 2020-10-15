Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition Launched in India at Rs 13.75 Lakh, Gets Many Design Changes

Kia Motors India has launched the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition to celebrate its one-year milestone in the country. The limited edition Kia Seltos will be available exclusively in the HTX trim starting at a price of Rs 13,75,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) for the HTX 6MT and Rs 14,75,000 for the HTX IVT variant, both in the petrol engine option while the HTX 6 MT diesel is priced at Rs 14,85,000. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition comes with many exterior and interior changes over the regular Seltos.

The changes to the exterior includes Tusk Shape Skid plate with Silver Diffuser fins, Tangerine Fog Lamp Bezel, 17” Raven Black Alloy Wheels with Tangerine Centre cap, Black One tone Interiors, Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern and more, making it more rugged, stylish and distinctive.

The length of the Anniversary Edition car is increased by 60mm over the regular Seltos. The Seltos Anniversary Edition will be available in four exterior colours: one monotone Aurora Black Pearl colour, and three dual tone colour schemes - Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, Steel Silver with Aurora Black Pearl and Gravity Grey with Aurora Black Pearl.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “The launch of Seltos in 2019 laid a strong foundation for Kia as a brand in the country. The Kia Seltos with its premium features, distinctive design, supreme quality, powerful engine options and addictive performance set new benchmarks and redefined the mid-SUV segment. Carefully designed to meet all the unmet demands of mid-SUV buyers in India, Kia Seltos became an instant hit and a runaway success. Today, we are extremely excited to launch the Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition which not only celebrates its success in the country but also the love that we have received from our customers in India.”

The interior of the anniversary edition Seltos comes with Black One tone interiors and the Raven Black Leatherette Seats with Honeycomb Pattern. There's a remote engine start/ stop option in the manual version as well. The Kia Seltos Anniversary Edition is available in both petrol and diesel engines – the Smartstream Petrol 1.5 paired with six-speed manual and IVT transmissions, and the Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT paired with a six-speed manual.

Kia Seltos has received a tremendous response from customers across the country and has marked 1 Lakh unit sales in less than a year’s time and the Seltos has constantly been one of the top-selling mid-SUVs in the country.