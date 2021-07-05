Kia Seltos Based Upcoming Electric SUV Spotted Testing, Based on E-GMP Platform

With people looking to be more environment-friendly and responsible towards their carbon-footprint, new electric SUVs are all the hype. Recently, the Seltos based electric SUV by Kia was spotted in its home country. While the car is almost completely camouflaged, the spy image reveals a rising window line, sporty rear profile and an overall upright stance. The model in these photographs looks to be in the early phases of development. It doesn't even seem to have taillights. This future Kia electric SUV is still in the early phases of development. Aside from that, we know the forthcoming EV will be supported by an E-GMP skateboard platform.

In fact, the vehicle seen in these photographs looks to be the same as the teaser images published by Kia some time ago. This electric SUV would be around 4,30 metres long and will have an interior layout like the new Kia Sportage. Kia has committed to release up to eleven new electric vehicles by 2027, and this may be one of them. 7 of these 11 vehicles will be built on E-GMP architecture, and four of these seven types will be SUVs or people carriers.

More information about the forthcoming electric SUV is likely to appear online in the following months. As per local Korean newspapers, the forthcoming EV4 (or EV5) might possibly arrive before the Niro EV in 2022, as the latter's introduction has been put back to 2023.

In 2022, the South Korean company will also release a handful of hybrid vehicles. The forthcoming EV shown in these photos is unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon. If Kia introduces an EV in India in the near future, it will most likely be in the subcompact class, serving as an entry-level car. As a result, the Niro EV is a better fit for the market in India.

