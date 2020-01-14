Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kia Seltos Beaten By Hyundai Creta After Months of Growth, Only 4,645 Units Sold in December

The Kia Seltos comes with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:49 AM IST
Kia Seltos Beaten By Hyundai Creta After Months of Growth, Only 4,645 Units Sold in December
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Following a prolonged spell of negative sales that extended for over a year, a handful of manufacturers registered slight growth in the month of October. In December last year, Korean manufacturer Kia sold 4,645 models of Seltos.

In accordance with India's ever going affection towards SUV, the Seltos entered the much-sought-after segment last month with a competitive price tag of Rs 9.69 lakh. However, earlier this month, the company announced a price hike of up to Rs 20,000 in India. Kia's entry with impressive connectivity features and BS-VI compliance seemed to have worked in its favour.

The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

The Kia Seltos is available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. It is BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines are mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

