Kia Seltos Becomes Best-Selling SUV in India, Surpasses Hyundai Creta in March 2020

As a majority of car manufacturers reported critically declining sales in March due to the nationwide 21-day lockdown, Kia emerged as the sole manufacturer which improved on its sales from February this year. The company sold 7,466 units of e Seltos and 1,117 units of Carnival in last month. In addition to this, the Seltos also became the best-selling SUV in the country beating Hyundai Creta and Vitara Brezza.

At this year's Auto Expo in February, Hyundai dropped the wraps on the all-new Creta. The car was launched on March 16 and came in a new Avatar and a complete overhaul both in terms of mechanicals as well as cosmetics. The Korean manufacturer managed to sell 6,706 units of the car trailing a position behind its cousin Seltos.

Also Watch:



As BS-VI emission norms come into effect, the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was also launched with a petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki managed to sell 5,513 units of the car ranking 9th in the top 10 selling cars of India.

The lockdown has globally affected automakers who have reported critically declining in sales due to production halts. As the Coronavirus continue to grip countries crippling economies, automakers were forced to shut down plants in light of the risk of spreading. However, in order to tackle the outbreak, several manufacturers, globally as well as in India have decided to convert their plants to produce ventilators and other safety equipment to tackle the situation.