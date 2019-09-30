Kia Seltos Bookings Cross 40,000 in Just 35 Days, Creates Record in India

Ever since its launch on August 22, Kia Seltos has been the first choice for many in India. This is evident from the new record set by the company. Within a duration of just 35 days, the company has received 40,000 bookings for Kia Seltos by September 25. This is a new record, set by newly-launched vehicles in India. No other car has touched the 40,000 bookings mark in such a short time post-launch. The latest record for 50,000 bookings is held by Hyundai Venue, which was achieved in 60 days.

The all-new compact SUV from the Korean carmaker Kia aims to increase production and reduce the waiting period of the Seltos SUV in the coming time. Currently, the average waiting period for the compact Kia Seltos SUV is around 2 months. The company’s production plant, based in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh has a production capacity of 3 lakh units per annum. Keeping in mind the increase in the demand, Kia Motors India has promised to start second shift at its plant. While about 6,200 units of Seltos were produced in August 2019, it is expected that in September 2019, the production of the Seltos is likely to go up to 10,000 units.

The Kia Seltos SUV, sold in India, comes with three engines, all of which would be BS-VI compliant. It has a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which offers 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is capable of 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The third 1.4-litre turbo petrol delivers 140 PS. It is priced from Rs 9.69 lakhs onwards in India, making it competitive in the market with Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

