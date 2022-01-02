Kia Seltos Facelift Spy Shots Reveal New Alloy Wheel Design and More

A facelift of Kia's popular midsize SUV, Seltos, has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. Several spy shots of the upcoming vehicle not only confirmed the development but gave us a glimpse of its possible design language. Now, a new set of spy images offer us a look at the vehicle's alloy wheels that feature a reworked design, reported CarDekho. The dual-tone alloys look completely different from the ones seen on the original Seltos and offer a fresh look. The images also give a glimpse of the vehicle’s revised LED DRLs and front grille.

The larger grille sports a seemingly hexagonal pattern and if one looks closely at the image, a 360-degree parking view on the upper portion of the grille is also noticeable. The headlamp setup now has a split design, and the vehicle is expected to arrive with a worked bumper as well.

The expected updates are likely to remain on the lines of other Kia vehicles. The tweaks to the exteriors are expected to extend to the rear, and the SUV is expected to benefit from a set of tweaked LED taillights and a reworked rear bumper.

While the details of interiors are not available as yet, the Seltos facelift is expected to continue the 10.25-inch infotainment system along with other features we have seen on the previous Seltos. The electronic sunroof and 360-degree camera are almost certain to be continued.

Since it’s just a facelift, changes to the engine unit are unlikely. Kia is expected to offer the Seltos facelift with the same set of engines that include a 1.5 litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine is likely to be paired with the same six-speed manual and automatic units, as well as CVT and DCT units on select variants.

The current model of Kia Seltos is available in the market with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh that goes up to Rs 18.10 lakh for the top model.

