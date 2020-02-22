Kia Seltos Is Now the Best Selling SUV of India, Beats Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

The Indian auto sector may be fighting sluggish demand but South Korean carmaker Kia is going strong, thanks to its SUV Seltos. Over 15,000 Kia Seltos models were sold in January 2020 and it claimed the top position in the SUV segment.

Kia launched Seltos in India in August 2019 and till now the company has sold 60,226 units of the sports utility vehicle in the country. That means the company is selling 10,037 SUVs on average per month.

The Seltos had a pretty good debut in India. The car got 6,046 bookings on the first day of the official start of bookings. Kia had sold 6,200 units in the month of August even though it was only launched a few days earlier on August 22.

The latest figure has enabled Kia Seltos to reclaim the top spot on the SUV sales list from Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which topped in December.

Seltos is available in 24 variants and is being offered in 13 colours. The price of the vehicle starts from Rs 9.89 lakh in India. It can accommodate five people.

In India, the car fights it out in a competitive segment with Hyundai Creta, Brezza, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks, Honda BR-V and Mahindra XUV300.

In January this year, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza stood at the second spot with 10,134 sales. Mahindra Bolero was on the third position with 7,233 units, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue were at 4th and 5th positions respectively.