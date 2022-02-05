Kia Seltos Keeps Occupants Safe After Massive Crash, Owner Appreciates Build Quality

In India, accidents and vehicle crash with serious and often fatal outcomes are not uncommon. However, it is not every day that crash survivors come forward to praise the build quality of their vehicles. But when they do, you know for sure that the vehicle did its best at keeping its passengers safe. A Kia Seltos met with an accident recently and thankfully, none of the four occupants were harmed.

Among the most successful SUVs right now, the driving dynamics, looks and features of the Kia Seltos have been most impressive. However, while the Australian Kia Seltos received a complete 5-star rating in ASEAN NCAP tests, the Indian variant has been able to secure only a 3-star rating at Global NCAP tests. While this has raised concerns about the kind of safety that can be expected from the Indian version, Rabil Choudhary, the owner of the Kia Seltos involved in the crash mentioned above, can totally vouch for its safety.

According to a post made by Rabil, he was driving late at night with three of his friends in his vehicle when a massive truck turned right as it was being overrun, reported CarBlogIndia. Choudhary drove right to avoid a collision, but he lost control of the vehicle. His automobile then flipped twice and came to a stop on the opposite side of the road and luckily did not get hit by any incoming vehicle. The Seltos was severely damaged in the rollover, but the key thing to note is that all of the people were unharmed. All of the occupants came out of the mangled car without any major injuries. The accident took place at about 2:25 AM. Rabil thanked Kia for the build quality of the Seltos and said that he would award a 5-star rating to the vehicle for the protection he received from the accident.

While Rabil and his friends had a narrow escape, one can never guarantee safety in such cases. It is advisable to drive with a clear mind, especially when driving so late into the night and maintain a considerable distance from larger vehicles like trucks.

