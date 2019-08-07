Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kia Seltos Longer and Wider Than Hyundai Creta, Dimensions Revealed

In the month of July, the company sold 6585 models of Creta, ranking as the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. However, things are expected to be stirred once again after Kia launches the Seltos SUV in India.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 7:07 PM IST
Kia Seltos Longer and Wider Than Hyundai Creta, Dimensions Revealed
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Loading...

Before Venue arrived, the Creta SUV was Hyundai's linchpin in the SUV segment. In the month of July, the company sold 6585 models of Creta, ranking as the best-selling mid-size SUV in India. However, things are expected to be stirred once again after Kia launches its foray into the market in the form of the Seltos SUV. It is to be noted that the Seltos has been built on the same platform that underpins the new Hyundai Creta. Despite which, we have learned that the Seltos will be dimensionally bigger than its cousin.

The Kia Seltos measures 4315 mm in length while the Creta measures 4270mm. The Seltos SUV is 1800mm wide while the latter is 1780mm. The Seltos SUV has a wheelbase of 2610mm while the Creta sits 2590mm off the ground. However, in terms of height, the Seltos sits lower with 1620mm while the Creta is 1665mm high.

Kia Seltos Dimensions. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com) Kia Seltos Dimensions. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

The upcoming Seltos also has an upper hand over the Creta in terms of features. The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
