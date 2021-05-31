Kia Seltos Nightfall Edition Unveiled Globally, Gets More Safety and Features

After scripting a success story for itself in India, the Kia Seltos made its US debut in February last year. The South Korean automaker recently launched a special edition of the compact SUV in the United States – the 2022 Seltos Nightfall Edition. While the Seltos may hardly be a new product in the US market, Kia would be hoping that the new addition finds a solid mark.

The company also released official images of the upcoming Nightfall Edition which confirms subtle variations on its exterior styling over the standard model. The latest Seltos version comes with a host of additional safety features and a focus on a brawnier visual appeal, courtesy of the Turbo Nightfall Edition. The Nightfall Edition takes on a dark theme with a black grille, side sills, more prominent stand-up roof rails and 18-inch matte black alloy wheels.

Other standard features include an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, ventilated leather seats and power windows. The Nightfall Edition also comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment display with UVO connectivity tech standard in S FWD trims.

Meanwhile, all trims of the new Seltos will be powered by a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which has an output of 146 bhp and 179 Nm of peak torque, mated with a CVT automatic gearbox. Whereas, the top two trims also get a 1.6-litre turbo GDI motor that helps the Seltos generate 175 hp and offer 264 Nm of torque. It is mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Beyond the turbo Seltos, Kia has included additional safety features like the forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, lane following assist and more standard across all trims of this variant. The pricing of the model starts at USD 22,490 (approx. Rs 16.28 lakh) for the base LX AWD trim. The Nightfall Edition AWD sits one place below the top SX AWD trim and has been priced at USD 26,690 (approx. Rs 19.30 lakh).

