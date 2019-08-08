Kia Seltos Official Mileage Figures Revealed, Diesel Manual to Give 21 kmpl

Kia is expected to launch the Seltos SUV later this month. The SUV will enter the much-sought premium SUV segment that has seen some interesting developments recently. Chinese-owner British manufacturer MG Motor which forayed into the Indian market with the Hector SUV that ate into the sales of the prior segment-leader Tata Harrier, pushing the latter down to the second place. And after MG put up an impressive price-tag on the SUV, all eyes turned towards Seltos.

Official figures suggest that the 1.5-litre diesel engine in the Seltos will return a mileage of 18 kmpl in automatic-transmission model and 21 kmpl with the manual-transmission. Similarly, the 1.5-litre petrol engine model will return 16.8 kmpl with the manual transmission and 16.5 kmpl with the automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre petrol is claimed to return 16.5 kmpl with DCT and 16.1 with the manual transmission.

The Kia Seltos sports a host of features including UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).

On the inside, the car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car will also include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

