Kia Seltos Outsells Hyundai Creta in October 2021, Becomes Best Selling SUV of the Month

Kia Seltos has emerged as the best-selling SUV in the Indian market in October. The car managed to outsell the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun as well as the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross. Kia Motors sold 10,488 units of the mid-size SUV last month, while the Hyundai Creta recorded a sale of 6,455 units, Volkswagen sold 2,551 Taiguns, Skoda shipped 2,413 units of the Kushaq, while Maruti Suzuki could only sell 1,524 units of the S-Cross.

The car comes with wide DRLs that run across the width of the car and LED lamps, a high hood and the flared wheel arches with striking alloys. At the back, the car gets a chiselled rear bumper and nicely shaped tail lamps with LED inserts. The HT line trims get chrome elements to add to the bling, while the GT variants boast of additional red accents to add to the SUV’s sporty character.

On the inside, the Kia Seltos comes with premium elements like leather upholstery, flat-bottom steering that impressed us on our first drive. The Tech Line of the Seltos comes with a dual black and beige colour tone, while the GT Line models come with an all-black colour scheme.

The car sports a segment-first 8-inch head-up display. It also sports notable features such as 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi. The car also includes a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, push-button start and in-car WiFi.

The Kia Seltos will be available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. The Seltos will be BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines will be mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission, thereby giving a range of engine and gearbox options to consumers that suit their needs and driving style.

