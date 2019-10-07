Kia Seltos Outsells Hyundai Creta in September 2019 to Become the Best-Selling Mid-SUV in India

Since its launch, the Kia Seltos has garnered a huge positive response in the Indian market. Amidst a slump witnessed by a majority of automakers in India, Kia climbed up its segment to sell the most cars in September 2019. The company sold 7,754 units of the Seltos, outselling the previous dominant player in the market, Hyundai Creta. Speaking of which, Hyundai managed to sell 6,641 models last month reporting a year-on-year decline of 40 per cent as against the 11,000 units it sold in the same month last year.

Major automobile makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Honda, on October 1, reported double-digit declines in domestic passenger vehicle sales in September as the onset of the festive season failed to lift the ongoing slump in the auto industry. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic sales declined by 26.7 per cent at 1,12,500 units last month as against 1,53,550 units in September 2018.

Hyundai Motor India said its domestic PV sales were down 14.8 per cent at 40,705 units as against 47,781 units in September last year. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported a 33 per cent decline in passenger vehicle sales at 14,333 units last month as compared to 21,411 units in the same month last year. Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's (TKM) domestic sales were at 10,203 units last month as compared to 12,512 units in September 2018, a decline of 18 per cent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.