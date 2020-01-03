Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kia Seltos Prices Hiked by At Least Rs 20,000 in India

The Kia Seltos, which was introduced in August 2019 at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh, will now see an increase of Rs 20,000- 35,000 across its variants.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

Kia Motors India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kia Motors Corporation today announced the price revision of their maiden product, the Seltos, for the Indian market, applicable across India from January 1, 2020. The price of Seltos has been increased between Rs 20,000 to Rs 35,000 across its variants. The Seltos was launched in August 2019 at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) which was for a limited period till 31st December 2019 with BS-VI compliant powertrains and numerous category redefining features.

The compact SUV has seen strong demand across the country since launch and has surpassed many benchmarks in the segment. After Seltos, Kia Motors is all set to launch its next product for India; the luxury MPV Carnival in February 2020 at the New Delhi Auto Expo. To further strengthen its Utility-Vehicle brand image in India, the company is planning to launch a new sub-compact SUV in the second half of 2020.

Recently the company inaugurated its 536-acre manufacturing plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Honorable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, His Excellency, Bongkil Shin, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India and Kia Motors leadership.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
