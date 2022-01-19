Kia Seltos Rams Into Buffalo at 90 Kmph, Passenger Escapes Without Scratch

The Kia Seltos, which was launched in August 2019, has proved to be one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. Its powerful engines, good looks, sensible pricing and premium cabin have all contributed to its good sales performance. Although Setlos is a force to reckon with, it has faced some intense scrutiny for questionable build quality. However, a recent incident shared by an owner of the SUV is sure to end any questionable thoughts on the crash safety offered by this vehicle.

An owner of the Kia Seltos recently took to social media to post about an incident where his car crashed into a buffalo on the road at full speed. However, in spite of the vehicle being at full speed, the owner escaped without a scratch, although the car was damaged. Dr Stephen Sudhakar, the owner of the car, has appreciated the crash safety measures of the vehicle. In a post that he made on the Kia Seltos owners group on Facebook, Sudhakar shared two pictures of the crashed car and said that it was running at a speed of 90kmph when a huge buffalo weighing 300 kg came out of nowhere, leading to the crash, reported Cartoq.

ALSO READ: Ola S1 Customers to Get Free Upgrade to More Expensive S1 Pro Electric Scooter: CEO

He also mentioned how he came out of the crash without a scratch or even a minor sprain. He then says it did take 3 months to get his car back in shape but now he is back to using it without any issues. The pictures show a heavily damaged front end of the Seltos with both the front airbags out. While the damage to the car was pretty bad, the incident surely proves that the Kia Seltos offers decent crash protection.

Also Watch:

The Seltos has a three star safety rating in the Global NCAP test under the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). While it scored three stars for adult safety, it received two star for child safety. Last year, a facelift for the Seltos was introduced by Kia, which gets the new iMT gearbox and is available with the HTK+ petrol variant of the model. It also gets an air purifier with bacteria and virus protection.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.