Kia Seltos, Ready to be Delivered, Nosedives from Dealer Showroom Onto Road

Reports of car accidents often surface in news. But, in a dramatic incident, a Kia Seltos ready to be delivered to its buyer crashed out of the dealer showroom. However, there is no clarity over how the car nosedived and who’s responsible for the accident.

According to Rush Lane, as soon as it fell, a large group of people gathered around it. A similar incident happened in June when a Kia Carnival hit a showroom's compound wall due to driver’s negligence. It was also ready for the delivery to its buyer.

What actually happened, in this case, was the excitement and lack of driving experience of its owner got the better of him. Shortly after the showroom personal gave the driver a basic low-down of the controls, the car started rolling forward and it crashed into a concrete wall. Luckily, no person got hurt. It could have been worse as there were several people surrounding the car.

Kia in June launched refreshed model of Seltos in India with 10 additional features. The carmaker made the entry into Indian market with Kia Seltos. The new model comes with Emergency Stop Signal and Smart-Key Remote Engine Start. The company also provides sunroof and another seven features – which were so far only available in higher variants – in lower variants as well.

Kia, however, discontinued Smartstream Petrol 1.4T-GDI GTK and GTX 7DCT after market research and customer preference.

The starting price of the new model is Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK model of Seltos petrol 1.5 costs Rs 10.49 lakh, while HTK+ is priced at Rs 11.59 lakh. The HTX and HTX IVT can be purchased by paying Rs 13.34 lakh and 14.34 lakh.

On the other hand, the HTE model of Seltos Diesel 1.5 is worth Rs 10.34 lakh, while the HTK model comes at a price of Rs 11.69 lakh. The HTK+ and HTX are priced at Rs 12.69 lakh and 14.44 lakh.