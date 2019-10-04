Kia Seltos Registers Record Sales of 7,754 Units in September, Brand's Highest Yet
In accordance with India's ever going affection towards SUV, the Seltos entered the much-sought-after segment last month with a competitive price tag of Rs 9.69 lakh.
Kia Seltos SUV. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
Plummeting sales in the Indian automotive industry continued in September as manufacturers failed to see a turnaround with the onset of the festive season. A majority of automakers has seen a double-digit decline in its sales last month with companies such as Tata Motors suffering as much as 56 per cent year-on-year downfall. However, amidst the widespread negative sentiments among buyers and the global recession, Kia managed to sell 7,754 models of the Seltos SUV last month.
In accordance with India's ever going affection towards SUV, the Seltos entered the much-sought-after segment last month with a competitive price tag of Rs 9.69 lakh. Kia's debuted its first model with impressive connectivity features and BS-VI compliance that seemed to have worked in its favour. The car comes equipped with the UVO connect, a connected car technology which offers an array of convenience and safety features. The UVO boasts 37 smart features under five distinct categories i.e. Navigation, Safety and Security, Vehicle Management, Remote Control and Convenience. It will be free for the first three years for its users. A few of its notable functionalities include AI Voice Command, Stolen vehicle tracking and immobilization, Auto Collision Notification, SOS-emergency assistance, Remote engine start & stop, Remotely operated Air Purifier and In-Car Air Quality Monitor, Safety alert (Geo fence, Time Fence, Speed, Valet, Idle).
The Kia Seltos is available in two trims - GT line, catering to performance enthusiasts and Tech line that is aimed at families. It is BSVI compliant right from its launch. Under the hood, it hosts the 3rd generation Smartstream engine that comes in three variants: 1.5 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and the first in segment 1.4 Turbo Petrol. The engines are mated to 3 automatic transmission options – 7DCT, IVT, and 6 AT along with 6 speed Manual Transmission.
